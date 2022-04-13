SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council voted Tuesday in favor of a resolution in support of HB774, a bill currently under consideration in the Louisiana Legislature that would provide expungements of misdemeanor marijuana charges at no cost.

The original bill was introduced during the 2022 legislative session by Representative Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor introduced the council resolution in support of Glover’s proposed bill.

“The resolution would help people who have charges get back on their feet, eliminate some of the barriers of getting their lives back on track,” Taylor said during the council discussion of the resolution Tuesday.

The bill would also remove one of the largest barriers to clearing an arrest record, cost. The cost for expungement in Louisiana is $550 per arrest, the highest in the nation.

The bill is currently pending review by the House Administration of Criminal Justice