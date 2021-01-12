Shreveport City Council to consider setting special election for new round of bond proposals totaling $206M

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council will consider a resolution Tuesday to put a series of bond propositions totaling $206 million before voters in April to pay for capital improvements to the city’s streets and drainage systems, police and fire, and recreational facilities, as well as money for economic development.

Voters rejected a similar set of bond propositions pushed by Mayor Adrian Perkins totaling $186 million in November 2019.

This time around, there are four propositions and they total just over $19 million more, separating out bond proposals for police and fire from recreational facilities, unlike the failed proposition that combined them in 2019. The new set of proposals also combines money for improvements to the city’s water and sewer systems with money for improvements to streets and drainage and adds a fourth bond proposal asking for $19.5 million to spend on economic development facilities, including buildings, land, infrastructure

Proposition 1 would spend $88,480,000 on construction and improvements for streets, highways, bridges, and drainage systems, and water systems.

Proposition 2 would spend $76,705,000 for construction, improvements, and equipment for the city’s police and fire departments.

Proposition 3 would spend $22,000,000 on public facilities for parks and recreation and public transportation.

Proposition 4 would spend $19,500,000 on economic development for industrial park and workforce development facilities.

If approved by the council during Tuesday’s meeting, the election would be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021.