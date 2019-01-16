Shreveport City Council to debate $18 trash pickup fee

UPDATE: The Shreveport City Council will begin debating a proposed $18 fee for trash pickup in the city.

ORIGINAL: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is proposing an $18 a month “Clean City User Fee”.

In an op-ed in the Shreveport Times, Perkins said the money would be use to pay for trash pickup in the city.

Perkins said the $18 isn’t a tax, but a fee for what he calls services rendered.

Shreveport resident pay a small fee for recycling, but not for trash pickup.

Bossier residents do pay a monthly fee for trash pickup.

Perkins says the money would help pay trash truck drivers and field staff a competitive wage.

Perkins says the fee would also help the city replenish its reserve funds and prevent another credit rating downgrade.