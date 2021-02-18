Shreveport City Council to declare State of Emergency in special meeting due to winter weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council is set to hold a special meeting Friday to address issues presented by the ongoing winter weather conditions.

The city council is looking to declare a state of emergency in the City of Shreveport due to severe weather.

They are also looking to figure out water resources for citizens throughout the city that have been affected by the ice storms.

Another thing the city council is hoping to address is the authorization of overtime pay and/or hiring of additional personnel and/or contractors for aid in the severe weather emergency.