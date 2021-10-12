Shreveport City Council to formally request 6-month moratorium on new liquor licenses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council has approved a resolution encouraging the Metropolitan Planning Commission to put a six-month hold on all new liquor licenses for local businesses.

The approval of an amended Resolution 119 comes two weeks after a spirited debate that ended with action being postponed until a compromise could be reached.

The original resolution proposed a 12-month moratorium, and some council members expressed concern that it sends the message that Shreveport is “closed for business.”

Dist. A councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, who introduced the resolution in late September along with Dist. C councilman John Nickleson, said she wants the moratorium because there are more liquor stores in her district than in any other district in the city.

Nickleson said he hopes the MPC will implement the moratorium and give the city a chance to “facilitate a reasoned study of the problem and come up with solutions to what has been the very prevalent historical problem.”

According to the fact sheet that accompanied the proposed resolution, that study would include “a comprehensive review of its zoning and land use classifications and regulations in regard to liquor stores/retail sales of alcohol – liquor to better serve, protect, and promote the health and welfare of its citizens.”

The council voted unanimously in favor of the updated resolution Tuesday, but it will not be formally adopted for another two weeks because of the changes made to the length of the proposed moratorium.