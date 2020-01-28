Shreveport City Council to vote on Cross Bayou Point MOU

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council is expected to vote today on a memorandum of understanding between the city and Gateway Louisiana, regarding the proposed Cross Bayou Point project.

Shreveport City Council member Willie Bradford is proposing the memorandum.

Paul Pratt of Gateway Development Consortium said in December the project would benefit the city for future generations.

“We’re attempting to create 14-thousand permanent and temporary jobs over the next 30 years with this project. We’re asking the City of Shreveport to work with us to assemble 88 acres of brownfield land and donate it to the group so we can develop it,” Pratt said.

The Shreveport City Council meets today at 3 p.m. at Government Plaza in downtown Shreveport.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.