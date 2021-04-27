Shreveport City Council to vote on pay raises for Mayor, Council members

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The future Mayor and City Council of Shreveport will get a pay raise if a pair of ordinances are approved in Tuesday’s Shreveport City Council meeting.

If the council approves, the future Mayor’s salary would increase to $125,000 per year, up from $96,000. The future City Council’s salary would go from $15,000 to $25,000.

If approved, the new salaries would go into effect December 31, 2022.

The City Council is also expected to vote on a proposed firearm storage ordinance.

The ordinance, introduced by City Councilman John Nickelson makes it a misdemeanor offense to leave a handgun in an unattended vehicle, unless the handgun is locked in the vehicle’s trunk, glove compartment, or locked in a container that is permanently attached to the vehicle’s interior and not in plain view.

That ordinance prompted a rebuke from the National Rifle Association.

The council meeting is set for 3 p.m. at Government Plaza.

