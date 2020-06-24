Shreveport City Council unanimously approves formation of police reform task force

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council has voted unanimously in favor of creating a police reform task force.

Interim Dist. A councilwoman Tabatha Taylor proposed the resolution to form the task force, which would review the Shreveport Police Department’s policies, budget, and data.

“The urgency is now. We have to move from protest to policy, so here we are. Is it going to be challenging? Yes, it is. It doesn’t have to be that challenging. If we have all willing parties and we really want to build out our community.”

Taylor says since civil service employees are governed by state statutes and laws, the task force will need to work with the Louisiana legislature. She’s calling on state lawmakers to implement changes this fall.

“We can speak as much as we want to on the council but without the legislative support and the legislative action then all we’re doing is talking.”

The task force will fall under the Public Safety Committee.

Taylor is hoping the task force can get to work within the next 14 days. She is planning to hold a series of meetings where public testimonials will be taken.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.