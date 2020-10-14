Shreveport City Council unanimously approves Southern Loop traffic light

The Shreveport City Council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of funding a traffic light at Southern Loop and Wallace Lake Road.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of funding a traffic light at Southern Loop and Wallace Lake Road.

The city council will pay $50,000, while the Caddo Commission will contribute 200,000 for the project.

The heavily traveled intersection has only two stop signs and has been the scene of a number of wrecks and fatalities. Residents of the area have been raising concerns about the dangerous intersection for well over a year.

Commissioner Grayson Boucher said the growing population in several subdivisions contributed to the need for the traffic light, which is expected to be up by April of 2010.

