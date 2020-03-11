Shreveport City Council votes to approve CFO

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council has approved the city’s first Chief Financial Officer. During Tuesday’s meeting, the council confirmed Sherricka Fields Jones as CFO.

Her appointment was approved by the council with a six to one vote. The council also voted five to two in favor of creating the Chief Financial Officer position.

Jones is the first to ever hold the title. She was named Shreveport’s Chief Administrative Officer by Mayor Adrian Perkins at the beginning of his term. He’s hoping to replace Fields Jones with former Shreveport police chief and recently-retired U.S. Marshal Henry Whitehorn.

Last month, the council rejected the confirmation of Whitehorn as the city’s Chief Administrative Officer. His confirmation failed with a 3 to 3 vote. Another vote is expected on March 24th when all seven council members are present.

