Shreveport City Council votes to place new $236M bond proposal on November ballot

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ latest bond proposal totals $236.7 million and includes funding for a new police headquarters, as well as money for improvements to the city’s streets and drainage infrastructure, technology, and parks and recreation facilities.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s City Council passed a resolution Tuesday placing Mayor Adrian Perkins’ latest bond proposal on the November ballot.

The proposal consists of five propositions totaling $236,726,690, including $27.5 million for a new central police headquarters.

Proposition 1 for public safety improvements totals $69 million. In addition to the $27.5 million for a new police headquarters, it include $24.2 million for fire vehicles and equipment, station maintenance and renovations, and the relocation of three fire stations.

Proposition 2 provides for $22 million for technology improvements for the city, includingbroadband and a fiber-optic communications system for the city.

Proposition 3 totals $63.2 million for improvements to the city’s water, sewerage and drainage systems.

Proposition 4 totals just under $62 million for improvements to streets, bridges, and sidewalks citywide.

Proposition 5 asks voters for $20.5 million for parks and recreation improvements.

Voters rejected a similar set of bond propositions pushed by Mayor Perkins totaling $186 million in November 2019. A new $207 million bond proposal was put off in January over concerns there was not enough time for the public to provide input. A month later, a pair of winter storms hit the region with an arctic blast that hit the city’s water infrastructure hard, leaving thousands of residents without running water for days.

Perkins announced a push for a new bond proposal in June, saying the storms showed how water and sewer improvements are desperately needed, along with improving the police department and cracking down on violent crime.

Shreveport voters will decide on the bond proposal on November 13.

In other council action Tuesday, a move to exempt casinos and certain other businesses from the citywide smoking ban set to go into effect on Aug. 1 was put on hold until concerns over the fact that smoking is still allowed in casinos on the Bossier City side of the Red River can be addressed with the city’s new mayor, Tommy Chandler.

A vote on a new recycling vendor for the city was also postponed.