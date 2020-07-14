Shreveport City Councilman James Green charged with simple battery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport City Councilman has been charged with simple battery in an early June incident.

James Green, who represents District F on the City Council, allegedly forced his way into Eye Care in the 5800 block of Line Avenue on June 2, after being told he couldn’t enter due to COVID-19 distancing requirements.

Shreveport police were called, and according to Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart, an employee at the business told police that Green pushed her aside and entered the business despite being told not to do so.

Police wrote a report but did not arrest Green or issue a summons at the time, and later referred the report to the Caddo D.A.’s office for review to make sure an arrest of a City Councilman was not a conflict of interest.

Shreveport Police, however, in July 2019, arrested another City Council member, Yvette Fuller, and did not request an opinion from the district attorney’s office. Fuller was charged with DWI, first offense, and pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court in February.

In Stewart’s opinion on the Green matter, issued on June 30, he wrote that police could have made the decision to arrest or cite Green the day the incident happened.

“After being told to only write a report and forward it to investigations, an officer at the scene is heard on car video stating that there was more than enough probable cause with multiple witnesses to support a criminal charge,” Stewart wrote.

A Bill of Information on the June 2 incident was filed in the Shreveport City Clerk’s office Tuesday.

Green will be arraigned in Shreveport City Court on August 25th. Simple battery is a misdemeanor.

