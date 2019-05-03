Shreveport city councilman wants school district to increase funding for crossing guards

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) A Shreveport city councilman is asking the Caddo Parish School Board, to step up the funding for school crossing guards. Right now, the city foots most of the bill.

Jerry Bowman says, “We just want help on the funding. Now if there is some relief on alleviating those guards to some areas then we can go ahead and move forward with that after the potential study is done.”

There are on average 92 part time school crossing guards in Shreveport. The crossing guards work near public and private schools. The city provides $260,800 for funding. Caddo Parish Public Schools pays $11,096.

City council held a public safety committee meeting Thursday. Bowman says school district officials were invited to discuss the matter.

“It seems as if they don’t want to come to the table. They’ve been invited. This isn’t the first time. This is the second time they’ve been invited. They said they wanted to have a meeting. They wanted to talk about it, but we haven’t seen anyone step up.”

Caddo Schools released this statement: “The placement and use of crossing guards is a service provided by the Shreveport Police Department to the citizens of Shreveport and their children walking on city streets to schools as part of the city’s public safety supports in the community. We have stated publicly the budgetary constraints, which confine our district as we work to provide the highest quality instruction to all students. With that in mind, we have worked diligently to ensure we are as fiscally efficient as possible and will work to continue to enhance our educational offerings within our current budget structure.”

Bowman is asking the traffic engineering department to conduct a study to ensure the city is utilizing the correct number of crossing guards.