Shreveport city councilman responds to recent shootings and homicides

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city councilmen, Jerry Bowman Jr. says public involvement with shootings needs to be the forefront of helping police solve crimes.

Shamarcus Smith,28, was shot on Bellaire Avenue in the Queensboro neighborhood Saturday. That’s in Bowman’s district, but he spoke about all the recent shootings. He believes they are public issues and encourages those who may be involved to reach out and speak out.

He says if you hear something, say something.

“You may have a video at home, go back and look at your cameras if you live in an area

that this may have occurred in and call crime stoppers or call the city council. Call the

police department. Let someone know what you saw or what you may know. Your little piece

of evidence may help solve some of these murders that’s going on,” Bowman said.

Bowman said he’s seen an increase in police presence and doesn’t believe there’s a police issue or lack thereof since a lot of the shootings are domestic and domestic disputes are something that can’t be policed.

“The police are out. There’s a presence out. I see them all over the community. On my way here, I just saw two on the corner across from each other. I’m seeing police presence in all neighborhoods.”

He’s encouraging people to call or submit online to crimes stoppers anonymously. He says there can be misconceptions and fear in sending in tips, but explains why they shouldn’t be afraid of coming forward here:

VIDEO: City Councilman, Jerry Bowman Jr. says there’s a misconception & fear with giving anonymous tips or receiving cash rewards for coming forward with crimes. Here’s how it works: pic.twitter.com/rQ139RjtRQ — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) February 18, 2020

