Shreveport City Councilwoman for District A officially sworn in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The new representative for Shreveport City Council’s District A has been officially sworn in.

Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabatha H. Taylor was sworn in Monday morning during a ceremony at Government Plaza.

Last week the Shreveport City Council unanimously selected Taylor as an interim District A council member.

Taylor will fill the seat vacated by the retirement of Willie Bradford in April.

District A includes the Dr. Martin Luther King, Allendale and Lakeside neighborhoods.

Taylor will serve until a special election held on Nov. 3. The qualifying period for the election will take place July 15-17.

