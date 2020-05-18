Shreveport City Councilwoman for District A officially sworn in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The new representative for Shreveport City Council’s District A has been officially sworn in.

Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabatha H. Taylor was sworn in Monday morning during a ceremony at Government Plaza.

Congratulations to Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, the newly sworn-in representative for District A. #LoveShreveport pic.twitter.com/TYJjvGDIVI — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins (@ShreveportMayor) May 18, 2020

Last week the Shreveport City Council unanimously selected Taylor as an interim District A council member.

Taylor will fill the seat vacated by the retirement of Willie Bradford in April.

District A includes the Dr. Martin Luther King, Allendale and Lakeside neighborhoods.

Taylor will serve until a special election held on Nov. 3. The qualifying period for the election will take place July 15-17.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Shreveport City Council unanimously selects interim Dist. A council member