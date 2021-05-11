Shreveport city councilwoman introduces property standards sweep for city

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport city council member says it is time for some spring cleaning in her district as she encourages residents to take advantage of an opportunity to bring their property up to standard and get rid of bulky trash that might violate city ordinances governing property standards.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor is calling for all residents in the Lakeside and Allendale community to come together and dump their old mattresses, construction materials, tires, and etc. at C.C. Antoine park Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m.

Taylor says citizens should care for where they live and this is one of the many initiatives she is created while serving as a council member for District A. Taylor says one of the main problems they have seen across the city is the improper disposal of tires.

“Because we don’t want a trashy community we want a clean community. It’s spring it is spring cleaning so let us clean out our homes. If you have tile, old furniture, construction material or etc. you can make as many trips as you need to back and forth,” Taylor said.

Councilwoman Taylor says she will work with other entities in the city to make sure those who do not have reliable transportation are able to participate.

A dumpster will be present at the site. They say medical supplies and paint will not be accepted for disposal.