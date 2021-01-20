Shreveport councilwoman reflects on significance of Vice President Kamala Harris

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor says Kamala Harris becoming the first woman and person of color sworn in as Vice President of the United States is opening doors for many others.

Taylor reflects on the meaning of Wednesday’s inauguration for women and African Americans.

“When we see someone on television that looks like us, we see someone on television that can identify with the issues that we face and so I am happy to know and I am happy to be a part of this moment and I’m even happier to be sitting in this seat as an elected official because I know the sky is the limit for what we want to do in our community.”

Supreme court justice Sonia Sotomayor administered the oath of office Wednesday for Vice President Harris.