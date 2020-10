SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport City Court will be closed for cleaning due to the coronavirus.

According to the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, the closure on Thursday, Oct. 29 is due to sanitizing of the courthouse.

Anyone scheduled for court on that day will be notified by the court with a new court date.

