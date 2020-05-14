Shreveport city court to reopen Monday with normal business hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Court will reopen May 18 and resume normal hours of operation, according to the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office.

In a news release, SCMO says the city court will be following all Phase One guidelines as set forth by Governor John Bel Edwards. Starting Monday, there will be new procedures to follow while in the courthouse.

(Photo: Shreveport City Marshal’s Office/Shreveport City Court)



What the public needs to know:

Courtrooms will be limited to 25% occupancy and further limited for seating to maintain 6 feet social distancing.

Due to the limited number of seats available in the courtrooms, only people who have business with the court will be allowed in the courthouse. We ask the public to plan in advance to have someone watch their children while coming to court.

The public will be required to wear a face-covering or mask while in the courthouse. To make your own face covering or mask, please visit the link listed below.

The public will be required to have their temperature checked before proceeding past the security station located at the front entrance.

The public will maintain social distancing in lobbies and offices located within the courthouse.

