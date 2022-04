SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A water leak inside Shreveport City Court has caused the courthouse to be closed Tuesday.

According to a release from the city marshall, the conditions inside the building could be potentially dangerous to the public.

Anyone with a court date scheduled for April 5 will have a subpoena served with a new court date. When the courthouse reopens those who have business with the court may also come in person to schedule the new court date.