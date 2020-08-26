Shreveport city courthouse closing Thursday due to Hurricane Laura, releases emergency order

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Due to the threat of inclement weather from Hurricane Laura, the Shreveport City Courthouse will be closed Thursday, August 27.

The Shreveport’s City Marshal Office says anyone who has a courtdate while the courthouse is closed, a subpoena will be served with the new court date. When the courthouse is reopened, individuals may call or come in person to receive their new court date.

EMERGENCY ORDER:

Acting in accordance with Louisiana Constitution Article V, Section 1 and the inherent power of this Court and considering the inclement weather conditions created by the threat associated with Hurricane Laura;

IT IS HEREBY ORDER, that the Shreveport City Court shall be close on Thursday, August 27, 2020, and resume normal operations on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., unless extended by further order of the Court. All civil, criminal, and traffic matters scheduled for Thursday, August 27, 2020 are postponed and will be reset by the Court. This closure is considered a legal holiday in accordance with LA R.S. 1:55.

THUS DONE AND SIGNED this 26th day of August 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.