Shreveport city employees need to participate in one-day furloughs; SPD/SFD not impacted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City employees will have to take a manadatory one day furlough, per pay period.

The letter outlining the furloughs was sent on Tuesday from Henry Whitehorn, the CAO of the city of Shreveport.

The city is still in the process of soliciting employees that can still go on a voluntary furlough.

Those employees that volunteer to be furloughed, won’t be subject to the involuntary furlough, effective June 15, 2020 – December 31, 2020.

But those that volunteer, will be on furlough continuous and uninterrupted from June 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The city says its dealing with a $25 million revenue shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Shreveport Police and Fire Departments are not being impacted by the furloughs.

