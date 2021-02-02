Shreveport City Judge to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Justice System Funding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Court Judge Sheva M. Sims has been appointed to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Justice System funding by Shreveport City Court Chief Judge Pammela Lattier, President of the Louisiana City Judges Association.

Sims was first elected to the Shreveport City Court bench in 2011 to fill the unexpired term of the late Judge Randy Collins who died in July 2011. She was re-elected for a full six-year term in 2014, and again in 2020, when she ran without opposition.

For more than 17 years prior to joining the Court, Sims served as an attorney handling civil and criminal litigation, small claims, and domestic cases.

Sims holds a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Dillard University, and a

Juris Doctor degree from Southern University Law Center.

The Louisiana Commission on Justice System Funding was established by the Legislature in 2019. The commission was formed due to concerns relating to ACT 260, which was passed to prevent fines, fees, costs, restitution, or other monetary obligations from becoming a hindrance or burden on people serving or have served time in jail or prison and their successful reentry into society.

The Commission researches and recommends other ways to help fund the court system.