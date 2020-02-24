Shreveport city leaders agree to support Red River study

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A change may be flowing into the Red River.

Shreveport’s Infrastructure Commitee agreed to support a study sponsored by the Arkansas Red River Commission investigating whether it makes sense to build another port on the waterway.

Local leaders are looking into whether another port could help the area economy by transporting more cargo through the region, versus relying as heavily on trucking and trains.

“I think that it’s such a big macro conversation that there could be a lot of good from it,” said Councilwoman LaVette Fuller. “Because if you’ve got a port here that’s bringing things in, things are being shipped to and fro, so being able to take things further up the river could be a good thing for us. It’s maybe a more is more situation.”

Today the committee also considered ways to hold private utility companies accountable through a permitting process. Members will continue those discussions over the next two weeks. City leaders said they want to find a resolution that does not penalize residents, while also meeting the needs of the city.

