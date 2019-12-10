Shreveport city leaders exploring options for new police HQ

Built in 2012, the BHP Billiton building offers 70,000 square feet and sits on 20 acres across from the YMCA at the corner of Preston St. and Knight St. It is up for sale for $5.5 million. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of Shreveport’s Public Safety Commission and leaders of the Shreveport Police Department toured the BHP Billiton building off Clyde Fant Monday morning as the city explores options for a new police headquarters.

Built in 2012, the building offers 70,000 square feet and sits on 20 acres across from the YMCA at the corner of Preston St. and Knight St. It is up for sale for $5.5 million.

In addition to office space, the building houses executive suites and a large conference center, all equipped with the latest technology.

However, renovations would be needed to accommodate a police department that employs more than 530 officers. Drainage work and additional parking would also be needed. Currently, the site only offers parking for 294.

The current police headquarters at the corner of Texas Avenue and Murphy Street was built in 1956. Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond says it is in need of major renovations and repairs.

Over the summer and into the fall, both Chief Raymond and Mayor Adrian Perkins campaigned for a bond proposal that included $20 million for a new police headquarters. Voters rejected that bond proposal in November.

