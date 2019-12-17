Shreveport city leaders meet to discuss water bill lawsuits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport residents may be one step closer to receiving refunds for overpaid water and sewer bills.

The city council held a special meeting Monday to discuss four lawsuits brought against the city. Mayor Adrian Perkins joined other city leaders and attorneys for a closed executive session to discuss the class action lawsuits.

The lawsuits were filed against the city for overbilling commercial and residential water and sewer customers.

The commercial lawsuits involve sales taxes levied on commercial water and sewage bills for three years after the state discontinued the tax, which could add up to a few million dollars.

The residential lawsuit involved water and sewer charges being rounded up to the next thousand. The overbilling occurred for almost 10 years and affected about 66,000 residents. It’s estimated the price tag could be upwards of $25 million for the city.

In October, the court ruled against the city in the residential lawsuit.

Now, the city must repay both commercial and residential customers.

We may not know the outcome of these negotiations until they are approved by the court.

