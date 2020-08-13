Shreveport city leaders praise hospital employees’ response to shooting inside facility

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city leaders are recognizing the heroes who sprang into action after gunfire rang out inside Oschner LSU Health St. Mary Medical Center Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we had a bad actor in the community that put peoples’ lives in jeopardy,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. “But, again, the Shreveport Police Department responded in a very, very strong manner, so we’re grateful for that.”

More than 200 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies descended on Shreveport and the hospital to search for shooting suspect Taniel Cole. Hospital staff fushed to ensure patients’ safety.

“Of course it was stressful,” said Shreveport City Councilman Jerry Bowman Jr., who is a hospital administrator. “Very stressful.”

Hospital administrators said employees helped patients go into hiding inside closets and anywhere they could find to be safe, per their active shooter training.

“The protocols that we have in place and the training that we have for all employees, I think they acted accordingly,” said Bowman.

Perkins agreed, “Plain and simple, they are our heroes.”

Those heroes were also thankful for the quick-thinking actions of the community.

“They are all very, very grateful for the efforts that came about today to keep them safe,” said Perkins.

Crisis intervention and pastoral care teams were also available to counsel those on-site.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.