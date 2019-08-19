Shreveport city-wide clean up set for this Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport, in partnership with Shreveport Green, will lead the effort in a citywide clean up on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Announced by Mayor Adrian Perkins, it’s part of his #LoveShreveport campaign.

“It gives everyone a sense of ownership in our community and brings people together,” said Ben Riggs with the Mayor’s Office.

To get involved, sign up at www.shreveportgreen.org or call (318) 219-1888, ext. 16.

The #LoveShreveport City-Wide Clean-Up Day at 8 a.m. Saturday, August 24th. Then, at 11 a.m., is a gathering at the Louisiana Fairgrounds where you can enjoy games, prizes, food and fun.

For more information, visit: www.shreveportla.gov

