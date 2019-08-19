Shreveport city-wide clean up set for this Saturday

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport, in partnership with Shreveport Green, will lead the effort in a citywide clean up on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Announced by Mayor Adrian Perkins, it’s part of his #LoveShreveport campaign.

“It gives everyone a sense of ownership in our community and brings people together,” said Ben Riggs with the Mayor’s Office.

To get involved, sign up at www.shreveportgreen.org or call (318) 219-1888, ext. 16.

The #LoveShreveport City-Wide Clean-Up Day at 8 a.m. Saturday, August 24th. Then, at 11 a.m., is a gathering at the Louisiana Fairgrounds where you can enjoy games, prizes, food and fun.

For more information, visit: www.shreveportla.gov

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trivia: Do You Remember the Couples of Beverly Hills 90210?

Beverly Hills 90210

Trending Stories

Don't Miss