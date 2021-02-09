Shreveport Commission on Race and Cultural Diversity presenting report to city council

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Formed over eight months ago, today Shreveport’s Commission on Race and Cultural Diversity is presenting their work group findings to city council.

The commission was asked by Mayor Adrian Perkins to address a lack of trust between the Black community and the police department. They also were tasked with evaluating discrepancies and inequalities in health and health care during by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the items begin presented to council is the experience several members of the commission had when attending the Shreveport Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy. According to commission co-chair, Deidra Robertson, they did so in an effort to gain first hand knowledge of how the department works.

“I’m not going to say that they all have necessarily been receptive,” Robertson told NBC 6 News in late January. “Change is hard.”

From her perspective, Robertson says, it’s because an outside influence is analyzing the work of officers.

“There seems to not be much of a willingness to listen to people who aren’t ‘Blue’,” she said. “So we don’t really have an understanding of the lifestyles.”

