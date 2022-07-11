SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council is expected to discuss a new ordinance Tuesday that would mirror the mandatory spay and neuter ordinance that went into effect in Caddo Parish on July 1.

The parish law requires all dogs at least one year old and all cats six months or older to be spayed or neutered, with some exceptions. It also requires the parish to monitor the effects of the ordinance and study the effect of mandatory sterilization of dogs and cats before making it a permanent part of the Parish Code of Ordinances.

As it stands now, the parish ordinance will remain in place until July 30, 2024, unless it is reenacted permanently. Because the parish ordinance is not enforceable within the city limits of Shreveport, the parish has asked the city to temporarily enact the same law in order to effectively study the impact.

Just like the parish law, exemptions under the city law mandating sterilization for dogs and cats include the following:

Puppies 52 weeks or younger and kittens 26 weeks or younger

Any dog or cat which is registered with the American Kennel Club, United Kennel Club, American Dog Breeding Association, Continental Kennel Club, Cat Fanciers Association, American Cat Fanciers Association, or other nationally or internationally recognized organizations and participates in shows sponsored by these organizations.

Animals with a chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition whose health will be seriously, permanently, and detrimentally affected if it is spayed or neutered as documented by a licensed Veterinarian.

Animal Establishment owners

Honest Escape Exception The spay/neuter requirement of this section shall not apply to any dog or cat intercepted by Caddo Parish Animal Control Officers if such dog is (a) collared and tagged with current rabies vaccination or microchipped with information identifying the owner of such dog and current rabies vaccination.



The penalty for any violation will be to impound the animal, spay/neuter the animal, and return the animal to its owner after an appropriate time for healing after surgery.

If allowed to move forward Tuesday, the mandatory spay/neuter ordinance could be passed by the end of July.