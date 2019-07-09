Shreveport council members may prevent money lenders from gaining permits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Shreveport City Council Members may soon ban new money lenders from setting up shop in Caddo Parish.

Today council members will consider no longer issuing permits for payday loans, title loan agencies and pawn shops. If approved the ordinance will prevent businesses from opening within a five-mile radius of Caddo Parish.

This is an attempt to curb poverty since often times people who take out loans continue to dig themselves further into debt.

“I have top of the line pawn shops in my district. They treat people right and I support them. but I’m not for any more pawn shops opening in my district,” James Green, Shreveport City Council Member.

“I’m conscious that we’re about to deny a business person from the opportunity of going into business,” said Willie Bradford, Shreveport City Council Member. The council meeting is on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. at Government Plaza.

