Shreveport council members postpone vote regarding liquor sells

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Council members also discussed an ordinance which requires grocery stores to have a separate building to sell hard liquor

It could keep any person under 21 from entering the separate building. Some members believe it will help keep liquor out the hands of minors. While some owners believe it’s a disservice to the community.

“Selling packaged liquor in our grocery stores would allow us to offer our customers complete shopping experience, increase competition and also make it convenient for our consumers,” said Leo Stevenson, Store Director of Brookshires.

A vote on the matter has been postponed.