Shreveport Council to consider smoking ban in bars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council will consider if smoking should be banned in bars.

The proposed ordinance from Councilman John Nickelson would also ban smoking in Shreveport parks and playgrounds.

The ordinance would also apply to vaping. Casinos, cigar and hookah bars would not be impacted by the proposed ban.

The Shreveport Council meets Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Residents can click here to watch the council meeting.

Click here for the ordinance.

