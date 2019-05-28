Shreveport Council to discuss saggy pants ordinance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In 2007 the Shreveport City Council approved a saggy pants ordinance making it illegal to wear pants below the waist. Today a different Shreveport City Council will begin discussing a repeal to that ordinance.

Councilwoman Levette Fuller is behind the push to repeal the ordinance.

Fuller told KTAL/KMSS “I feel that this ordinance has a disproportionate impact on a subset of the African American community.”

According to statistics compiled by the Shreveport Police Department at Fuller’s request, there have been more than 700 citations for violation of the ordinance since it went into effect.

“It gives probable cause to stop a person and detain them for being in breach of that ordinance, but then it creates an opportunity to check for other things,” said Fuller.

The Council meets today at 3 p.m. in Government Plaza in downtown Shreveport.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.