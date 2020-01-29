Shreveport council votes against Cross Bayou Point project

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council has voted not to support a memorandum of understanding between the City of Shreveport and the Gateway Louisiana, regarding the proposed Cross Bayou Point project.

The Shreveport City Council meeting was held at the Government Plaza in downtown Shreveport Tuesday. The resolution failed 3 to 4.

Larry English told KTAL/KMSS the fight to secure an economic development project for Shreveport isn’t over.

“We’re confident that this legislation will be back in front of the city council, very… very soon. We are not going away. What the people need to understand and what Levette Fuller does not understand is this is our community. We grew up in this community. We are business people. We want to make a profit, but we are here to try to save our community.

Levette Fuller was the swing vote and voted against it. Councilmen Grayson Boucher, James Flurry, and John Nickelson also voted against the resolution.

The Gateway Development Consortium, the group behind Cross Bayou project, says the billion-dollar project would create 14,000 jobs over the next 30 years.

Shreveport City Council member Willie Bradford proposed the memorandum.

Paul Pratt of Gateway Development Consortium said in December the project would benefit the city for future generations.

“We’re attempting to create 14-thousand permanent and temporary jobs over the next 30 years with this project. We’re asking the City of Shreveport to work with us to assemble 88 acres of brownfield land and donate it to the group so we can develop it,” Pratt said.

Liz Swaine, Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority called the project flawed during public comments at Tuesday’s meeting.

“They believe this project is going to hurt downtown, not help hurt downtown. They believe this project will move jobs around.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.