Shreveport councilman concerned about crime statistics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One Shreveport city councilman is concerned about the perception of crime in his district.

Councilman Willie Bradford said people living in the neighborhoods he represents do not feel safe, even though the city’s crime numbers may be down. Violent crime in Shreveport has reached a 44-year low, according to annual crime statistics released by city leaders Monday.

Bradford is the councilman for District A, which includes Allendale, Lakeside, MLK, Queensborough, North Highlands and Cherokee Park.

“The overall perception of crime in Shreveport is challenging, and it’s very frightening to people,” said Bradford. “They feel like they are being held hostage in their own homes in a lot of ways, because of the criminal element, the criminal climate that prevails in this city.”

According to the Shreveport Police Department’s yearly crime comparison, Bradford’s district shows the greatest decrease in violent crimes and thefts, with 17 percent fewer in 2019 from the previous year.

Despite the numbers, Bradford said more needs to be done.

“What makes crime go down is a plan, is a strategic action plan where everybody would feel like these are some meaningful attempts and initiatives to get crime down,” said Bradford. “And making the community, the city, the citizens feel comfortable that crime would not be a hindrance in them having a better quality of life.”

Bradford said he’s disappointed the 2019 crime numbers were not presented to the council before being released to the public. He said he and his constituents still have a lot of questions about crime in the community.

And he said public safety is the number one concern of people in his district.

