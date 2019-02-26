Shreveport Councilman proposes $7 trash pickup fee

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is still pushing for an $18 ‘Clean City User Fee’.

Perkins believes the city needs to charge $18 a month for trash pick up and to build up the reserve fund.

Shreveport City Councilman James Green is now proposing a $7 monthly fee for just the sanitation department.

“Seven dollars is a start, as what I said a few minutes ago. By the inch, it’s a sinch. By the yard, it’s not a yard. Sometimes, we have to take baby steps. Fifty percent of something is better than a hundred percent of nothing” said Councilman Green.

The council will vote on the $7 fee proposal at its March 11 meeting.

