Shreveport Councilman says shooting hits too close to home

Bullets ring out in the overnight hours in Shreveport’s Southern Hills community. A council member says this shooting hits too close to home.

Danny Raney says gun shots rang out on Brookside Circle around midnight.

“I came out immediately looked around and didn’t see anyone around and wasn’t sure what had happened. I knew it wasn’t firecrackers.”

Shots were fired at a house, which is right next door to where Shreveport Councilman, James Flurry lives.

“One of them went through the wall and into the refrigerator, so you just get to thinking… what if somebody had been standing there. It just shouldn’t happened.”

He hopes more action is taken, so something like this doesn’t happen again

“We’ve got to do something different than what we’re doing,”

The Shreveport Police Department is investigating.