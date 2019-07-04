Shreveport Councilwoman Levette Fuller arrested overnight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilwoman Levette Fuller was arrested Thursday morning by Shreveport Police, charged with driving while intoxicated and texting while driving.

The booking sheet shows she was booked into the Shreveport Jail Thursday morning at 2:20 a.m. and was released later in the morning.

According to the arrest affidavit, Fuller states she was going too fast around a corner while texting a friend and hit a parked car.

An affidavit provided by the Shreveport Police Department details the reasons for the arrest of Shreveport City Councilwoman Levette Fuller early Thursday morning.

A Shreveport police officer spotted Fuller’s car in the middle of the roadway on the 500 block of Kirby Place and reported that he could smell alcohol on her breath as he approached her.

Councilwoman Levette Fuller

The Shreveport Councilwoman also tells police she consumed 2 to 3 glasses of wine. She was then taken to the D.W.I Office where a physical alcohol test was conducted, but Fuller refused to give a chemical breath sample.

Fuller’s charges fall under Louisiana Statute 14:98. If the charge stands and Fuller is convicted, she could face fines and some jail time.

Fuller represents District B on the Shreveport City Council and was elected last fall. Most recently, she pioneered the repeal of the local sagging pants ordinance. When KTAL NBC 6 spoke with Fuller Thursday morning, she said she is very tired, but will be releasing a statement in the afternoon.

