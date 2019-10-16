Shreveport Councilwoman ready to take plea deal on DWI, reckless operation charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilwoman Levette Fuller is ready to take a plea deal after all on charges of DWI and reckless operation that would allow her to avoid jail time, but now the state wants to wait.

Fuller was charged after a Shreveport police officer spotted her car in the middle of the street around 1 a.m. on July 4 in the 500 block of Kirby Place. The officer reported that he could smell alcohol on her breath as he approached her.

According to the arrest affidavit, Fuller said she was going too fast around a corner while texting a friend and hit a parked car.

In August, the state offered a plea bargain of six months in the parish jail, suspended and six months probation, driving improvement classes and restitution for damaging the victim’s car, but Fuller refused the deal, opting to plead not guilty and take her chances with the Court.

On Wednesday morning, Fuller was back in court with her attorney to let the judge know she is now ready to take the deal. However, prosecutors said they first have to make sure Fuller’s insurance covers the damages of the parked car she hit on the night in question.

If Fuller is convicted of DWI, first offense, she faces from 10 days to six months in the parish jail, along with a fine from $300 to $1,000; if she is convicted of the reckless operation charge, she faces up to 90 days in jail and up to a $300 fine.

Fuller is due back in court November 14.

