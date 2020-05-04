Shreveport couple rescues, redeems old books for the healing hobby of journaling

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – From reviving patients in the neonatal and pediatric intensive care units to revitalizing old books, a Shreveport respiratory therapist is making it his life’s work to bring new life to those who may need it most.

Brett Chamberlain sees beauty in the thousands of old books he has stacked on shelves and in storage.

“I believe everything needs a second chance,” said Chamberlain. “Just like the one I got in life.”

He and his wife, Leigh, rescue and redeem the unwanted works.

“We will take them and bring them in, and turn them into something else,” Chamberlain said. “They look similar to what they were, but for a brand new purpose now. It’s their second chance.”

His hobby is helping others turn a new page and allowing the decades-old hardcovers to begin a new chapter as a journal.

“Leigh and I both love to journal, and we love old things,” said Chamberlain. “It was kind of a perfect storm of our medium and the things that we like to do.”

The novel idea leading to the creation of Revival Journals.

“We keep bits and pieces of the original to maintain its history and character,” he said. “We want to give the book the dignity it deserves.”

Preserving pages to use as dividers and inserting premium paper to turn long-forgotten fiction into a place where people can write their own stories. Or, provide space to relieve stress and anxiety.

“Instead of letting it rattle around in their heads, go ahead and just put it on paper,” Chamberlain said. “So that we can quit worrying about it.”

The passion project provides an outlet for creativity and connects people to the past.

“If you don’t know your history, you’re doomed to repeat it, so I think it’s a great way for you to not have to learn the lessons that you’ve already learned,” said Chamberlain.

Letting people turn a new page to help ensure a happier ending.

“The Bible talks about what the devil meant for bad, the Lord will make for good, and I feel like I’m a testimony to that” Chamberlain said. “For sure.”

Chamberlain said he’s made more than 27,000 journals so far, and has recycled more than 17 tons of paper.

For more information about Revival Journals, visit their website: revivaljournals.com.

