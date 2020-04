SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The mobile COVID-19 testing site scheduled for today in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood has been canceled.

According to Caddo Parish officials, the testing site set to take place at Oak Park Elementary on Tuesday, April 28 has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The clinic will be rescheduled for a later date.

