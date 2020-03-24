Shreveport crafters combat coronavirus

SHREVPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some people in Shreveport are crafting for a cause.

Volunteers at Shreveport Sewing Center are helping people on the frontlines cut their chances of catching an infection.

“They’re out there doing amazing things for the community,” said Debbie Ristig, co-owner of Shreveport Sewing Center. “They’re out there putting their lives in danger every single day.”

The skilled sewers are donating their time and talents to make masks for healthcare workers, first responders and patients.

“It increases the longevity of their [N95] masks,” said Ristig. “So, they still have the same level of protection, but this makes them last longer.”

They’ve made hundreds so far using patterns they said were approved by hospitals and CDC.

“The goal is 25,000, so we have a long way to go,” said Ristig. “We’re making them just as fast as we can.”

The finished masks are made using donated fabric and are provided for free to those who need them.

Because of the shelter in place order to help stop the spread of coronavirus, the group is creating kits for people to sew at home.

“We had one lady call just a minute ago, she said, ‘I’m sending my husband, he’s going to pick them up and I’m a fast sewer,'” said Denise Fuller.

Earnie Legg picked up some sewing supplies for his wife to keep contributing to the cause.

“It’s just great to be able to be a part and she’s really good at this,” said Legg. “That’s juat a talent that God has given her and she feels blessed to be able to do it.”

Their handmade masks are a helping hand in the fight against spreading germs.

“A lot of times sewing seems like an outdated thing or a lot of people don’t do it anymore,” said Fuller. “So, it’s kind of bringing it back and it’s my craft. And, it’s something I can do to do my part to fight this virus.”

Shreveport Sewing Center said it’s a basic pattern even beginners can make. You can find more information on their Facebook page.

