Shreveport crash claims life of motorcyclist

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A crash in south Shreveport has claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

The accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 6700 block of Southern Ave.

According to Shreveport Police Department’s Crash Investigations Unit, a Triumph motorcycle was travelling northbound at a high rate of speed when it passed another northbound vehicle that was stopped to allow the vehicle in front of them to make a left hand turn. The motorcyclist then stuck the vehicle that was making the legal left hand turn resulting in a t-bone crash.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and was takem to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from injuries.

The driver of the Acura voluntarily submitted to all testing. No impairment was immediately suspected.

Crash investigators are citing speed as a contributing factor in this crash.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the motorcyclist at a later time.

