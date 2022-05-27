SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A large number of Shreveport Fire Department crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out on the east side of town near the Shreve City Shopping Center.

Just after 1:00 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to an emergency on the 1300 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway in The Hookah District Vibe Dining. Twenty-six units responded to the scene.

When the first units arrived on the scene five minutes after the call they found the building fully engulfed in flames. While battling the blaze a mayday was called, pulling all team members out while a rapid intervention team went in to rescue a firefighter.

Fire on Shreveport Barksdale Highway May 27 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Hookah District in Shreveport heavily damaged by fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Firefighters work to put out blaze at the Hookah District (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Firefighters work to put out flames of the Hookah District in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Fire crews on scene of the Hookah District (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Officials say one crewman did become disoriented but was able to return to fighting the fire.

Crews are still working to contain the blaze.

The business owner and manager are on the scene. Officers say they left the building around 12:30 p.m. and did not see anything out of the ordinary at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.