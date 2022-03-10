SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 60 personnel with the Shreveport Regional Airport, Shreveport Fire Department, and Barksdale Air Force Base got to join a training session on base Thursday, learning how to respond to flight emergency situations.

Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting training is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration for operators of part 139 airports. The hands-on training includes using the Aqueous Film Forming Foam with hand lines, nozzle control, emergency communication, ways to fight fires inside of aircraft, mutual aid training, and more.

The foam is a material made to meet military specifications for fire suppression, often used in airplane hangars. Training in the use of AFFF is important for the safety of crews and the environment as it constitutes a U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration hazardous material because of its physical hazards, such as skin and eye irritation and is also known to contain pollutants like PFAS, PFOS, and PFOA.