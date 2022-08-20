SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A street in Cooper Road was dedicated to Elmer “Big Nokey” Henderson, a beloved Shreveport native Saturday morning.

The city council approved the dedication to dedicate the 2000 block of Ice Cream Street in Henderson’s name.

Members of Henderson’s family, Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, and others in the community were on hand for the street dedication which took place on what would have been his forty-third birthday.

Those that knew Henderson remember a man who gave freely and loved to feed his community. The occasion even compelled NFL Hall of Famer and Jackson State University Head Football Coach Deion Sanders to send a heartfelt message to Nokey and his loved ones. Coach Prime remembered visiting Shreveport and the welcome he received from Henderson.

“Big Nokey, what’s up baby I love you, and I appreciate you. I remember stopping in the hood when it was all good and I ate some of your cooking. It was a blessing it was something to behold. I’m sorry that we lost you but guess what, the street being named after you is unbelievable. So much love, respect and appreciation to who all made that possible. You are a legend and you have impact still to this day. I will never forget stopping with Bay-Bay to do our thing. I love you, I appreciate the family, the kids everyone who made this moment possible. God bless you Big Nokey, your name lives forever.” Sanders said in a video-taped message.

Henderson was known for telling those in the community in search of a meal to “just pull up,” without worrying about paying for the meal. He frequently fed the homeless and children in the neighborhood, he died in 2016.