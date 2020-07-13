1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Caddo schools delay opening to August 24, citing COVID-19 surge
Caddo schools delay opening to August 24, citing COVID-19 surge

Shreveport dentist helps African-American youth pursue higher education with donation to local non-profit

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport dentist makes a special donation to help young African-American males pursue higher education.

On Sunday Dr. Marlon D. Henderson of Henderson Dentistry presented Rho Omega and Friends, Inc. with a check on behalf of the Cecil R. Henderson Memorial Scholarship.

The money will aid with the non-profit’s yearly mandated programs and scholarships for their Omega Lamplighter initiative.

The Rho Omega and Friends, Inc. annual fundraiser, the “Let The Good Times Roll Festival”, was canceled back in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss