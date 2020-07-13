Shreveport dentist helps African-American youth pursue higher education with donation to local non-profit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport dentist makes a special donation to help young African-American males pursue higher education.

On Sunday Dr. Marlon D. Henderson of Henderson Dentistry presented Rho Omega and Friends, Inc. with a check on behalf of the Cecil R. Henderson Memorial Scholarship.

The money will aid with the non-profit’s yearly mandated programs and scholarships for their Omega Lamplighter initiative.

The Rho Omega and Friends, Inc. annual fundraiser, the “Let The Good Times Roll Festival”, was canceled back in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

