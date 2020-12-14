Shreveport doctor shares powerful message about caring for COVID-19 patients

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport doctor has a powerful message about caring for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Jennifer Prime, MD, is board-certified in internal medicine and has been a hospitalist at Willis Knighton for the last eight years. She recently shared her story as a frontline healthcare provider with those attending the medical staff meeting of Willis-Knighton Health System.

“On March 14 of 2020, my life changed drastically,” Prime says in the video testimonial. “That was the first time I put on PPE and walked into the room of a suspected COVID-positive patient. Since then, I have spent nearly every day doing the exact same thing.”

Prime says she now takes care of the majority of the patients admitted with COVID-19 at Willis Knighton Pierremont. While the daily numbers depend on the season and human behavior, she normally has between 15 and 30 patients at any given time and has cared for nearly 750 COVID patients to date, and has lost 92 people to the disease. She says she is not sharing her story to talk about numbers or data, however, but “the human highs and the lows.”

“One of my great joys has been following these patients from the day that they come in to the day that they go home. I see them come in sick and scared, and I watch them get better. I’ve seen their families coming to pick them up and I’ve been witness to reunions of husbands and wives, parents and children, brothers and sisters that have been amazing to see. In our patients, I have seen courage and grit and fierce determination. I’ve seen love and faith, and amazing people whose acceptance of death and the peace that they find who have restored my faith in humanity and bolstered my faith in God. I have witnessed breathtaking moments of beauty.”

She speaks of a bond with COVID nurses, ER, and other staff that show up every day to take care of these patients that she says she will likely never be able to put fully into words.

“Please know that we all owe these people a debt of gratitude. I’ve been reminded time and time again why I went into medicine in the first place, I am lucky and grateful to be a doctor on the COVID unit at this moment in time.”

While they do see much joy, Prime says they also see a lot of sadness.

“One thing you could never fully prepare yourself for in healthcare is the number of deaths that we have witnessed in the last nine months. Many of these people, we have taken care of for weeks. We know them and we know their families. We can see that they are getting sicker and sicker, and they know it as well. And for the first time, I have nothing to offer. They receive almost all of their treatment in the first five days. After that, it is out of our hands. Their bodies will heal, or they won’t. They beg us to please help as it becomes harder and harder to breathe.”

Prime says at that point, the only thing that they have to offer is a hug, their time, words of encouragement, and if the patient chooses, a ventilator.

“We have seen some miracles, but we know that once these patients go on ventilators, they do almost uniformly badly. Some of them still want to try and when possible, we have them call their families first, because we know it is likely the last time they will be able to do so.”

She says she has heard heartbreaking conversations between patients and their families. Because family members are often sick themselves or are afraid to get sick, Prime says they do everything they can to make sure patients are not alone. She says she personally has been with several patients when they took their last breath.

“I have called their families to give them the news. I know exactly what grief sounds like.”

For the first time in her career, the doctor says, she is having “code status” discussions with 45-year-olds the first day they come into the hospital.

“They always cry, because they are young and have never considered what they would want at the end of their life. I watch people struggle to breathe, isolated from their support system, with the news blaring out daily numbers of deaths from the disease that they are currently suffering with.”

It’s a message that resonates with many of the doctors, nurses and support staff throughout Willis-Knighton, which has provided patient care for more than 60 percent of all COVID-19 patients in the Shreveport-Bossier region. But it also offers perspective for those who are not on front lines of the pandemic.

“People often ask me what it’s like working on a COVID unit. The strangest part is spending 14 hours a day, seven days a week, in an environment where panic is always just below the surface. It’s watching people adapt to handle more and more, working outside of their comfort zones, staying at a near-frantic pace for entire shifts to be sure that all of the patients are taken care of. It’s working in a state of barely controlled chaos and then driving home with the radio off and seeing people living normal lives, walking into restaurants, going into the grocery store, coming out of the gym. It feels like there is such a disconnect between the war we are fighting inside the hospital and the life everyone else is living.”

In the video testimonial, Prime goes on to implore her fellow healthcare workers to support each other and be role models in the community when it comes to wearing masks in public, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

“We ask that you be loud, be visible, and to lead during this once-in-a-life-time pandemic. I know that when I say that I have lost 92 patients that these are just numbers to you. But to those of us on the COVID unit, these are individuals with names, faces, families, hopes and fears.”

In a final plea, Prime shares a story about one patient in particular who, even up to the final day of his life when he was struggling to breathe on a BiPAP machine, would always tell her before she left the room, “I love you, and there ain’t nothin’ you can do about it.”

“We get attached to our patients, and these deaths are hard. With adherance to public health guidelines, these deaths, as well as the extreme morbidity caused by COVID-19 can be prevented in future patients. Please do your part to stop the spread.”

Willis Knighton says Prime’s testimonial reflects care throughout the health system’s hospitals, as well as the thoughts and frustrations of the many doctors, nurses and support staff who are helping patients battle the novel coronavirus.

There were more than 300 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Northwest Louisiana as of Saturday, December 12, the latest data available from the LDH. Of those, 19 were on ventilators.

More than 900 people have died from COVID-19 in the region, including more than 470 in Caddo Parish alone. To date, there have been more than 15,000 cases reported in the parish.