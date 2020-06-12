Shreveport doctors don white coats for Black Lives Matter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some students and faculty of LSU Health Shreveport are taking a symbolic stand in the fight for equal rights.

Dozens of doctors gathered on the healthcare center’s steps Thursday, wearing their white coats in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Half of the cure is recognizing you have a problem,” said Chancellor Dr. G. E. Ghali.

He compared confronting the issue of racism to overcoming addiction.

“We have to admit it, and that is the first step in making sure that we mitigate those issues and move on as a society,” said Dr. Ghali.

The future physicians held a moment of silence and kneeled in memory of George Floyd.

“I thought there might be eight or ten white coats at most, and it was just overwhelming,” said Judith Cantil. “Brought tears to my eyes.”

Cantil stood alongside the peaceful demonstrators on behalf of a friend who graduated from LSU medical school.

“It’s way overdue,” said Cantil. “It’s so overdue I can’t even start to describe how overdue it is. It’s just systemic and it’s time to change. And the health inequities really bring to light that this is a good stating place.”

She said the road to change is paved with patience and peace.

“People have a wall to understanding, and I’m about love,” Cantil said. “So, I would just love on them as much as I can and try to respect them as I educate.”

Dr. Ghali said the campus will continue to strive to ensure better outcomes for everyone, regardless of race.

